Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said he could not fault his players as they were eliminated from Euro 2024 on Wednesday following a 0-0 draw with Belgium.

All four teams finished level on four points in Group E, but Ukraine finished bottom on goal difference after a damaging 3-0 loss to Romania in their opening match.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"I think that unfortunately we didn't get to the knockout rounds because of the first game we lost to Romania," said Rebrov.

"I'm grateful to the players for how they responded."

Ukraine are the first team in European Championship history to go out in the group stage despite picking up four points.

Their appearance at the tournament comes against the backdrop of the largest European conflict since World War II, with Ukraine ravaged by war since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Advertisement

"I think everybody saw today we were trying to win this game. We were playing against one of the top teams so it was very difficult," said Rebrov.

"I think for the last two matches there's no questions about the work (effort) and the character of our players.

"Unfortunately we didn't do well first game but that's like in life, you make mistakes and then it's important how you react. I think we reacted well.

"If we're talking about today I'm very proud of the players. Everybody in Ukraine is unhappy with the score but I think there's no question over the players."