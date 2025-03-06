Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that an additional aid package of € 3.5 billion would come from The Netherlands next year to support Ukraine in its ongoing fight against invading Russian forces.

The Dutch PM shared the news during Thursday’s extraordinary EU summit in Brussels, called to unite EU leaders in their support for Ukraine, according to Dutch news agency NOS

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Schoof said the funds will be used next year to supply Ukraine with additional European military aid. The support package became available Thursday, when the motion for an additional €3.5 billion to support Ukraine passed in the Dutch parliament, according to the Dutch House of Representatives.

The motion was filed by the party leader Yeşilgöz-Zegerius of the Dutch liberal party People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, who is part of the current governing coalition. 

Advertisement

Two coalition partners, the Party for Freedom and the Farmer-Citizen Movement, voted against the motion. 

The motion passed because several opposition parties (among them several left-wing and christian democratic parties) supported the motion.The Netherlands is one of the top providers of support to Ukraine, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker

The alliance stated in their coalition agreement that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine, both for humanitarian and military aid. 

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
Other Topics of Interest

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B

The Norwegian prime minister called the additional funding a “solid contribution to peace and stability in Europe.”

The populist right-wing Party for Freedom is the biggest in the Netherlands. They originally stated in their party program that no more weapons should be given to Ukraine, but when the coalition was formed in 2024, the party agreed to continue supporting Kyiv.

Party leader Geert Wilders is only willing to provide additional support for Ukraine if, at the same time, extra funds are allocated to alleviate the rising cost of living, according to Dutch outlet rd.

Advertisement

The different opinions within the Dutch coalition will likelysurface again when the financial situation of the Dutch state is discussed in parliament.

Schoof said he felt support for Ukraine within the Dutch parliament and could therefore promise Zelensky this additional support before he received parliamentary approval. 

Schoof also said he has a positive and constructive attitude towards the € 800 billion investment plan in European defense proposed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, according to NOS.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Michiel Hilgeman
Michiel Hilgeman

Michiel Hilgeman is a Netherlands based political commentator. He analyzes the national political developments in European countries and shifts in the geopolitical landscape. He studied Policy, Communication and Organization in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and got a Master’s Degree in 2011. He actively travels to several countries in Europe, including Ukraine.

 

POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Zelensky Calls Macron and NATO Chief After Dispute With Trump
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 28
Reporter: What if Russia Breaks Ceasefire? Trump: What if a Bomb Drops on Your Head Now?
By Leo Chiu
Feb. 28
More on Netherlands
Families Demand Russia Admits to Shooting Down MH17 as Condition for Peace Deal Netherlands
Families Demand Russia Admits to Shooting Down MH17 as Condition for Peace Deal
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 27
Czech Drive Ensured 500,000 Shells for Ukraine in 2024: PM Ukraine
Czech Drive Ensured 500,000 Shells for Ukraine in 2024: PM
By AFP
Feb. 25
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
Feb. 19
‘The Intelligence Community Needs a Fresh Start’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 17 War in Ukraine
‘The Intelligence Community Needs a Fresh Start’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 17
By John Moretti
Jan. 17
Read Next
‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’ Zelensky
‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B Ukraine
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
10h ago
« Previous ‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
Next » ‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’