Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first public comments on Fox News after his explosive Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, thanking the president and the US for their support and responding to calls to step down over the dispute. 

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham – a long-time supporter of American aid to Ukraine – immediately called on Zelensky to step down after the Oval Office argument, while dozens of Democratic officials sent messages of support to the embattled president. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Screenshot of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Fox News on Feb. 28, 2025.

Advertisement

When asked by conservative host Bret Baier if he would consider leaving office over the dispute, Zelensky said: “No. This decision can only be done by the people of Ukraine. Americans vote for their presidents… and only Ukrainians vote for Ukrainians.”

But he conceded that he did regret the outcome of the earlier meeting with Trump. 

“I think it was not good,” Zelensky said. “I just want to be honest, I just want our partners to understand everything correctly.”

He said Ukraine would be happy to sign a deal with the US once security guarantees are included in the agreement. 

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
Other Topics of Interest

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar

Russia has replaced Cold War-era terrorist proxies with cyberattacks and disinformation, using digital warfare to destabilize the West while avoiding direct confrontation.

When asked if he thought he owed an apology to Trump for the argument earlier, the Ukrainian president shook his head.

Screenshot of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Fox News on Feb. 28, 2025.

“No, I respect the president, and I respect the American people,” he said. “But I am not sure we did something bad.”

Advertisement

He emphasized that American aid is key to Ukraine, but not at the cost of the country’s values.

“It will be difficult without your support,” Zelensky said. “But we cannot lose our values, our people. Russians came to our territories, our houses… just to forget it? Just to say Putin is a great guy? No.”

About an hour before the TV interview, Zelensky had thanked the president and the country for their support and welcome to the country. 

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

“Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people,” he wrote. “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

This story will be updated as the story develops. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Katie Livingstone
Katie Livingstone

Katie Livingstone is an American journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine since 2022. Her work has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize among other awards and featured in Rolling Stone, Business Insider, USA Today, and several other outlets. She is a Fulbright Fellow whose work has focused on illuminating the impact of conflict and foreign policy on people and societies across the world.

More on Zelensky
What Next for Ukraine? Zelensky
OPINION: What Next for Ukraine?
By Mark N. Katz
13h ago
Zelensky to Meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM’s Office Zelensky
Zelensky to Meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM’s Office
By AFP
15h ago
No More ‘Blank Checks’ for Ukraine Without Peace, White House Says After Trump-Zelensky Blowout War in Ukraine
No More ‘Blank Checks’ for Ukraine Without Peace, White House Says After Trump-Zelensky Blowout
By Julia Struck
15h ago
A Lion Called Volodymyr Zelensky
OPINION: A Lion Called Volodymyr
By Tom Armbruster
17h ago
Read Next
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia Odesa
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’ Zelensky
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
By Jason Jay Smart
12h ago
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia Russia
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia
By Julia Struck
12h ago
« Previous ‘Have You Ever Been to Ukraine?’ – ‘Disrespectful’ Zelensky Spars with JD Vance
Next » US Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls on Zelensky to Step Down After White House ‘Disaster’ with Trump