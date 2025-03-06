Ukraine and Poland have a joint action plan to develop the regional defense industry, Ukrinform reports.

The announcement was made during a joint media briefing on Thursday in Warsaw with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“We have developed a plan within which we will work on urgent and long-term projects,” Umerov said.

Thanks to the new agreement, Ukraine and Poland can now combine forces to implement important projects in the defense sector.

The areas in which both sides will work “first and foremost” have reportedly already been identified. 

Umerov said that he had discussed with his Polish counterpart how to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

He thanked Poland for the military, diplomatic, and economic support that it’s provided to Ukraine since the first days of the war. 

Military support “is now critically important for Ukraine,” Umerov said, highlighting the importance of the “world-famous” NATO logistics centers in Rzeszow and Lublin.

“We will work in the strategic sphere to strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries,” the Ukrainian official stated.

As part of its commitment, Poland is preparing its 46th military aid package for Ukraine, worth over €200 million.

