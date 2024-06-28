A Ukrainian drone hit a petrol depot early Friday, June 28, setting it on fire, a Russian regional governor said, adding that the strike took place hundreds of miles from the border.

Maxim Yegorov, governor of the Tambov region in central Russia, said the strike happened at 4:35 am (0135 GMT).

"A small fire broke out and it has been contained," he said on messaging app Telegram. "There are no victims".

Russia's defence ministry, meanwhile, said it had "intercepted" 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, without mentioning the Tambov region.

In the western Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said a drone had been downed but its debris "partially destroyed the roof of an administrative building".

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly launches attacks targeting Russian energy and defence sites in response to strikes on its territory.

