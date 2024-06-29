Starting today, heavy cargo vehicles are now banned on the roads of Kyiv when the temperature reaches 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) to help protect the soft asphalt, authorities said.

“In order to preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when the air temperature exceeds +28 degrees Celsius.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons,” read the Kyiv Patrol Police’s announcement on Telegram.

It said trucks “can wait out the hot season at the temporary parking lots in highway diversion lanes and near road service facilities,” adding that it’ll provide further updates on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian news outlet UNN said road signs had been installed on major roads accordingly, adding that restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles and those carrying dangerous, perishable goods, live animals and poultry, military cargo, dual-use goods and property used for defense.

Advertisement

However, it’s not clear if the nationwide restrictions, set to start on July 1, are also introduced today alongside the latest restrictions in Kyiv.

The temperature in the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days, with no rains expected.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Three Way Talks to Negotiate Sending Israel’s Patriots to Ukraine Ongoing Kyiv
Three Way Talks to Negotiate Sending Israel’s Patriots to Ukraine Ongoing
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine to Consider Canceling Blackouts in Frontline Areas War in Ukraine
Ukraine to Consider Canceling Blackouts in Frontline Areas
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Venturous Irish Entrepreneur Busy on Belarus Border EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Venturous Irish Entrepreneur Busy on Belarus Border
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
Eurotopics: EU Starts Accession Talks With Ukraine and Moldova Ukraine
Eurotopics: EU Starts Accession Talks With Ukraine and Moldova
By Eurotopics
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Georgia’s Accession Process to the Bloc ‘de Facto’ Halted, EU Leaders Warn
Next » Kaja Kallas – Unlocking a New Era of Courageous European Policy Towards Russia