Starting today, heavy cargo vehicles are now banned on the roads of Kyiv when the temperature reaches 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) to help protect the soft asphalt, authorities said.

“In order to preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when the air temperature exceeds +28 degrees Celsius.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons,” read the Kyiv Patrol Police’s announcement on Telegram.

It said trucks “can wait out the hot season at the temporary parking lots in highway diversion lanes and near road service facilities,” adding that it’ll provide further updates on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian news outlet UNN said road signs had been installed on major roads accordingly, adding that restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles and those carrying dangerous, perishable goods, live animals and poultry, military cargo, dual-use goods and property used for defense.

Advertisement

However, it’s not clear if the nationwide restrictions, set to start on July 1, are also introduced today alongside the latest restrictions in Kyiv.

The temperature in the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days, with no rains expected.