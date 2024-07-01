In a recent interview with journalist Trudy Rubin from The Philadelphia Inquirer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin can only be conducted through intermediaries. His remarks were quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

Zelensky explained that Ukraine can adopt a negotiation model similar to the one used for the grain corridor deal.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In this model, Ukraine negotiated with the United Nations and Turkey, who then negotiated with Russia and signed corresponding agreements. This approach involved two parallel agreements facilitated by the UN and Turkey.

Zelensky suggested that a similar model could be applied to territorial integrity, energy, and shipping issues.

In this scenario, countries from different continents would prepare a solution to a particular crisis. If the proposed solution is acceptable to Ukraine, representatives from the Russian Federation would then engage with it.

Advertisement

"So far, we have only such a model," Zelensky noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 14, stated that Russia is ready to cease hostilities in Ukraine if several conditions are met.

These include the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions, Ukraine's official renunciation of plans to join NATO, recognition of Crimea and other regions as part of Russia, and the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools

The Mayor said the city, which launched its first underground school earlier this year, was allocating its funds for the new schools to make headway as soon as possible.

He said Russia was ready to negotiate with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which, he claimed, was the “only legitimate” government body in the country – implying that he was not prepared to negotiate with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky dismissed Putin's conditions as an "ultimatum that cannot be trusted," stating that they are no different from previous demands.

"These are ultimatum messages that are no different from those that were before," he said, expressing his belief that Putin "will not stop."

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
EU’s Michel Blasts Orbán As Row Over Hungary’s Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Intensifies War in Ukraine
EU’s Michel Blasts Orbán As Row Over Hungary’s Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Intensifies
By Euractiv
7h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools
By AFP
10h ago
Reports: Ukrainian Marines Retreat From Dnipro Bridgehead, Long-Held Defensive Bastion Lost War in Ukraine
Reports: Ukrainian Marines Retreat From Dnipro Bridgehead, Long-Held Defensive Bastion Lost
By Stefan Korshak
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 30, 2024
Next » Tussles With Brussels Overshadow Hungary EU Presidency