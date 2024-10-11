A Russian missile attack on Odesa claimed the lives of four people, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the military administration of the Odesa region.

The strike, which targeted a two-story building in the region on the evening of Thursday, Oct.10, hit what local media described as a farm. Among the victims were two women, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Emergency services rescued four people from the rubble.