A Russian missile attack on Odesa claimed the lives of four people, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the military administration of the Odesa region.
The strike, which targeted a two-story building in the region on the evening of Thursday, Oct.10, hit what local media described as a farm. Among the victims were two women, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Emergency services rescued four people from the rubble.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Ten others were injured, with four in serious condition. Another ten received psychological support on site. In response to the tragedy, Oct. 11 has been declared a day of mourning in the Odesa region.
In a separate incident, Russian drones attacked cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, early morning on Friday, Oct. 11, though Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted all of them. No damage or casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems downed ten Ukrainian drones overnight, including four over Rostov, three over Belgorod, two over Bryansk, and one over Kursk.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter