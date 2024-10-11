A Russian missile attack on Odesa claimed the lives of four people, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the military administration of the Odesa region.

The strike, which targeted a two-story building in the region on the evening of Thursday, Oct.10, hit what local media described as a farm. Among the victims were two women, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Emergency services rescued four people from the rubble.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

 

Ten others were injured, with four in serious condition. Another ten received psychological support on site. In response to the tragedy, Oct. 11 has been declared a day of mourning in the Odesa region.

In a separate incident, Russian drones attacked cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, early morning on Friday, Oct. 11, though Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted all of them. No damage or casualties were reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems downed ten Ukrainian drones overnight, including four over Rostov, three over Belgorod, two over Bryansk, and one over Kursk.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Ukrainian Reporter Died in Russian Detention russian war crimes
Ukrainian Reporter Died in Russian Detention
By AFP
8h ago
Death Toll Rises to Eight in Russian Missile Attack on Odesa Port War in Ukraine
Death Toll Rises to Eight in Russian Missile Attack on Odesa Port
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Port Region Kills 6 War in Ukraine
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Port Region Kills 6
By AFP
1d ago
‘The Winds Were Like Nothing I’ve Heard Before’ – Ukraine at War Update for Oct. 10 War in Ukraine
‘The Winds Were Like Nothing I’ve Heard Before’ – Ukraine at War Update for Oct. 10
By John Moretti
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Zelensky to Meet Pope, Scholz as Whirlwind Europe Tour Ends
Next » World Briefing: October 11, 2024