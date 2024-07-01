Like many other prisoner camps, this center is also now known for its extremely inhumane treatment of Ukrainian POWs – including Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Hrytsiuk, whose body arrived home in skin and bones, with the official cause of death simply listed as “tuberculosis” – a diagnosis signed off by Russian authorities and, according to the deceased’s wife, accepted by the Ukrainian side.

As Ukrainian investigative outlet Texty reported, Hrytsiuk’s case is not isolated, and the abhorrent treatment of Ukrainian POWs is a war crime happening across Russia.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Texty published three stories of POWs detained in the Vyazemskoye Detention Center-2 – now run by prison staff alongside local detainees – which highlighted both the Russian cruelties and how bureaucracy in Ukraine might have hindered the pursuit of justice for those alive to tell the tales.

Advertisement

Oleksandr Hrytsiuk

Hrytsiuk came from Kivertsi in the Volyn region, in western Ukraine. He was captured near Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region in April 2022 and his body – unrecognizable with shrunken skin and bones – was returned to Ukraine in January this year, after more than a year in captivity.

He was a tall man of 180cm and in good physical health, his wife Oksana said, but the body she saw weighed 55kg – only a third compared to when she last saw him.

“What was left of him were just bones and skin. His head was all bruised, his nose was crooked, and his index fingers had no nails. Whether they were ripped out or smashed, I do not know. There were signs of torture all over his body,” she told Texty.

Other Topics of Interest Euphemisms and Self-Censorship: How Russians Talk About Ukraine The word "war" was banned initially but has reappeared in official language, including Putin's, describing what he claims is a war by Ukraine and the West against Russia.

Later, released POWs also told her how Hrytsiuk was tortured while in Russian captivity, where he was beaten brutally “because he was tall, stately, from western Ukraine, and didn’t want to speak Russian.”

“They called him a Banderite, saying all Banderites must be killed and cut to pieces [...] They were hardly fed. Once, there was some holiday, and dogs were running in the prison yard, so the guards collected leftover dog food, added dog hair to it, and gave it to them as food,” she said.

Advertisement

Before she went to identify the body, a representative from Ukraine’s commissioner for human rights informed her in December 2023 that it was possible to send things and a letter to Hrytsiuk, which she did.

However, Hrytsiuk likely died before the supposed correspondence proposed by Ukrainian officials, based on his death certificate and accounts from his fellow inmates.

Oksana also contested the stated cause of death.

“I don’t understand why our side essentially accepts the Russian position, attributing the causes of death simply to illness. Just looking at him, it is clear that he was tortured. There are only bones and skin. Given all this, we said we disagreed and wouldn’t accept such a death certificate,” she said.

“In Kivertsi, they wanted to install a memorial plaque and said, ‘We will write that your husband died in captivity.’ And I told them, ‘It's better not to put anything at all. My husband did not die, he was killed defending his homeland.’”

Advertisement

Vitalii Klochenko

Vitalii Klochenko came from Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region. He served as a machine gunner with the 36th Marine Brigade and was captured in April 2022. His body was returned to Ukraine in April this year.

His wife, also called Oksana, said Klochenko contracted tuberculosis under Russian captivity – potentially a deliberate move by prison guards, and his fellow inmates later told her of the torture they endured.

“They were fed the same food given to pigs and only two spoonfuls. They were severely beaten. If someone fell and lost consciousness, they would place a shocker to their ear to revive them and then continue.