“The Russians have chosen another ‘ideal’ place to place their anti-aircraft missile system,” the report read, accompanied by photos of the discovered complex.

The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram that it recorded the Tor-M2 short-range surface-to-air missile defense system above a popular local beach in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea .

The guerrillas reported that the Tor-M2 was placed directly above the beach, once again putting the local population at risk.

Atesh said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems, freeing up a “kind of corridor to the Crimean Bridge.”

“Most likely this is one of the last photographs of this complex. The countdown to the life of the ‘illegal construction’ has begun,” the report stated.

The Tor-M2, designed by the Russian defense company Almaz-Antey, is an upgraded version of the Tor-M1 short-range air defense missile system. It costs about $25 million.

First shown at the Moscow Air Show in 2007, the Tor-M2 has enhanced radar coverage and can guide up to four missiles simultaneously. It also offers a wheeled chassis option, a new digital computer system, and an all-weather tracking system.

The Tor-M2 targets aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, guided missiles, and other high-precision weapons systems flying at low altitudes.

In June 2020, it was announced that the Tor-M2 had been modified to protect Russian oil and gas infrastructure.

Earlier, Russian milbloggers criticized the Russian Defense Ministry and Crimean occupation authorities for placing military targets near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes, reports the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on June 23 that Ukraine launched five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol, intercepting four and causing one to detonate due to a Russian air defense interceptor. The Ministry blamed the US for the civilian casualties because ATACMS is a US-provided system, even though Russian air defense caused the detonation.

Milbloggers also criticized the authorities for not using air raid sirens to warn civilians. The missiles allegedly contained cluster munitions that affected civilians near Uchuivka Park in Sevastopol. Moscow has been criticized for failing to detect all incoming missiles, warn people, and build air raid shelters.