North Korea has sent at least 10,000 shipping containers with nearly 5 million artillery shells to Russia, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik told Bloomberg News.

However, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is likely to ask for more ammunition during his next visit to Pyongyang.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Putin is expected to seek closer security cooperation with North Korea, especially military supplies such as artillery shells that are necessary to seize a chance to win,” Shin Won-sik said.

He also added that North Korea has sent dozens of ballistic missiles to Russia.

In exchange for ammunition Russia sent to North Korea technologies which would help it deploy an array of spy satellites as well as conventional arms such as tanks and aircraft, Bloomberg reports.

Advertisement

In February Seoul stated that Russia could receive up to three million artillery shells from North Korea.

The munitions sent by North Korea since Putin and Kim met in Russia in September for a meeting that led to stepped-up trade between the neighbors have likely far outstripped what has been sent to Ukraine by the US and the European Union.

It has allowed the Kremlin’s forces to bombard Ukraine, as it was forced to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies — with aid for Ukraine being held up in the US Congress.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild Germany
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Putin Does Not Rule Out Sending Arms to N.Korea, US 'Incredibly' Concerned War in Ukraine
Putin Does Not Rule Out Sending Arms to N.Korea, US 'Incredibly' Concerned
By AFP
14h ago
FACT CHECK: Russian Lawmakers Falsely Accuse Ukraine of Crimes Against Children – Again Russia
FACT CHECK: Russian Lawmakers Falsely Accuse Ukraine of Crimes Against Children – Again
By Steve Brown
14h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Shoot and Scoot’ – War in Ukraine Overturns Another Conventional Tenet of War
Next » Video Shows Special Ops FPV Drones Blasting Russian Ammo Warehouses and Personnel