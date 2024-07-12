- The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded in Ukraine throughout May and June 2024, increased to conflict highs of 1262 and 1163 respectively. In total Russia likely lost (killed and wounded in excess of 70,000 personnel over the past two months.
- The uptick in losses reflects Russia's opening of the new front in the Kharkiv region, while maintaining the same rate of offensive operations along the reminder of the front. Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the frontline, an effective Ukrainian defence and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia's ability to exploit any tactical successes, despite attempting to stretch the frontline further.
- Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to overmatch Ukrainian positions with mass.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 12, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/jsKqbblKeQ #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/m3J75fL3tP
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter