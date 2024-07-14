The independent Russian news site The Insider interviewed Natalia Vertinskaya and reported on the YouTube video posted by the former Kyiv resident who now lives in the US, in which she detailed the links between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov with relatives who still live in Ukraine and called on him to cease attacking the country.

The Insider verified the fact that Vertinskaya’s father is Belousov’s first cousin who still lives in Kyiv and the fact that Major General Alexander Belousov, Natalia’s great-grandfather and Andrei Belousov’s grandfather, is indeed buried with his wife in Ukraine’s capital. It seems that neither Belousov nor his father, a prominent Russian economist have had contact with their Ukrainian relatives for many years.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

The Kyiv grave of Major General Alexander Belousov and his wife Seraphima, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s grandparents. Photo: Facebook

In the video, Vertinskaya, who now lives in the United States, said she has a disabled child who she regularly took for treatment at the Ohmatdyt children's hospital that was struck by a Russian Kh-101 long-range cruise missile on July 8, killing two adults and a child and injuring dozens of others.

Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow
Other Topics of Interest

Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow

Initial reports said the deceased was the head of an elite military training delegation from Pyongyang that arrived in recent weeks following Moscow and Pyongyang’s new security pact.

The hit on Kyiv was part of an almost 40 missile and UAV mass attack on five Ukrainian cities Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Pokrovsk during which more than 40 civilians were killed and almost 200 were injured.

Vertinskaya says her 75-year-old father, who she doesn’t name, was badly affected by Monday’s attack as he lives in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv in which another building was struck by a separate missile. In the video she says, “I am urging you, Uncle Andrei, to think about what you are doing - and stop. Please stop!”

Advertisement

She then asks those who view the video to “…tell the whole world that the Russian Defense Minister has a cousin living in Kyiv. And his grandparents and his aunt are also buried in Kyiv. My father continues to watch over these graves.”

She says the motivation for the video was finding out that my uncle became the Minister of Defense of Russia and now launches missiles at my father – his cousin – I could no longer keep silent.”

It seems that Vertinskaya’s original video had posted shortly after Belousov was appointed but it was only following Monday’s mass attack on Ukraine that it attracted media interest.

This led pro-Russian media to claim her video was part of a fake news onslaught orchestrated by “the entire collective West.” They suggested that Ukraine was using the pretext of the alleged Russian missile attack on the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital to coincide with the start of the NATO summit in Washington DC as a means of deceitfully securing more funds for its war against Russia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow War in Ukraine
Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
India Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Modi-Putin Meeting Zelensky
India Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Modi-Putin Meeting
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Zelensky Invites US Governors to Visit to See Results of Russia’s Aggression
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 13, 2024