Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reportedly conducted successful drone strikes against an oil depot near Tsimlyansk, Rostov Oblast on the morning of July 13.
  • Russia and Iran continue to signal their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.
  • A detained Russian businessman and a Russian military official who were reportedly connected to detained former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov recently died on the same day.
  • Armenian border guards, cooperating with Russian authorities, reportedly detained a Russian citizen in Yerevan, likely as part of a continued Kremlin effort to assert political power over Armenia and challenge Armenia's sovereignty amid deteriorating Russian-Armenian relations.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Kupyansk and Svatove, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, Toretsk and Avdiivka and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area.
  • The Russian military continues efforts to improve training capacity.

ISW - map.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Riley Bailey, Nicole Wolkov, Christina Harward, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

