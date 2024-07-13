President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his speech at the session of the National Association of Governors of the United States in Utah on Friday, invited its representatives to visit Ukraine to personally assess the consequences of Russian terror.

“Many of you have probably heard or seen in the media about the recent Russian missile strike on a children’s hospital [Ohmatdyt],” said Zelensky. “Several days ago. A direct hit on one of the hospital buildings – and this could not have been just a coincidence.

“Children who, with the help of doctors, are trying to overcome terrible diseases such as cancer and heart diseases – found themselves on the street, amidst ruins, and some were trapped under the debris,” the President stated.

According to Zelensky, “the hospital Okhmatdyt, one of the best children’s hospitals not only in Ukraine but in all of Europe, was significantly damaged. We are now working to quickly restore its operations and ensure that children can be treated in other hospitals – cancer does not wait for the Russians to stop bombing our cities, and children need treatment now. Children also need to go to school. Their parents need to feel at least basic safety – to be able to live, work, and provide for their families.”

He also said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has destroyed almost 160,000 civilian objects, including 130,000 residential buildings, 3,000 schools and universities, 700 medical institutions and 170 churches. “All of this presents us with a huge range of tasks, and many of them will be resolved within communities, very close to the ground,” said Zelensky.

“And that is why we so deeply appreciate when our friends from around the world come to Ukraine to see everything for themselves, speak the truth about what they have witnessed, help rebuild all that is necessary for a normal life, and personally tell everyone who has not seen such a war that good must always triumph in war,” Zelensky told the US governors.

“To make this happen – to ensure the true victory of good – your voice, each governor, each community leader, all pure hearts, is crucial. I invite all of you to visit Ukraine – to see our people, our struggle.

“I am proud of our people and what Ukrainians are achieving now,” he said, adding that “together we can achieve much more for all of us – for our countries, for our communities, for our people. I invite you to build people-to-people connections that will last forever.”

At the same time, the President of Ukraine thanked the American state of Utah and other states for their contribution to the restoration of Ukraine. “You have helped thousands of people. And such help can be help for millions of people, and for the cause of good in general, which rewards everyone – regardless of where they live. Because we all share the same values and we do not want war to disrupt life anywhere,” he said.

During his speech, Zelenskyy also stressed that “he has said many times that we do not ask the United States and other partners to fight for us. We do not ask for your boots on the ground. The only thing we ask for is sufficient support – air defense systems for our cities, weapons for our men and women on the front line, support in protecting normal life and rebuilding. This is all we need to withstand and drive Russia from our land and to send a strong signal to all other potential aggressors which are watching. And we truly receive such support. I am grateful for this.”