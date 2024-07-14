The Atesh partisan movement reported via Telegram that a sabotage operation carried out near the Russian-occupied Oleshki in the Kherson region resulted in a large-scale fire.

An Atesh agent set fire to dry grass in several places near the positions of one of the units of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Defense Forces, which provoked the large-scale fire.

“As a result of the fire, three dugouts, the unit’s foxholes, and trenches were destroyed,” the report said.

According to the partisans, weapons and food depots were also destroyed, and up to twenty Russian personnel sustained severe burns.

“We continue to resist along the entire front line, inflicting significant damage on the occupiers,” Atesh said in a statement.

The partisans had earlier reported sabotaging the Rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway, which the Russians use to transport military equipment and troops to the war in Ukraine.

Atesh announced that the number of partisan sabotage acts will increase daily.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian guerrillas reported that one of their agents blew up a railroad track near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) from Ukraine. The track was being used to transport North Korean ammunition for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

