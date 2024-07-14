Ukrainian troops have reportedly destroyed a Russian Akatsiya self-propelled gun valued at over a million dollars, according to the Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian General Staff on Telegram.

“The Russian Akatsiya burned brightly,” read the caption accompanying the published video.

According to the report, fighters from the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) targeted the self-propelled gun. The specific weapon used for the strike was not specified in the report, but targeting assistance was provided by the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade.

The drone footage shows a significant explosion followed by smaller ones after Ukrainian military personnel targeted the self-propelled gun. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the incident.

The 2C3 Akatsiya is a Soviet-era 152-mm divisional self-propelled howitzer developed at the Ural Transport Machinery Plant. It is designed to suppress and destroy infantry, artillery and mortar positions, rocket launchers, tanks, command posts, and tactical nuclear assets.

With a combat weight of 27.5 tons and a crew of four or six according to different sources, the Akatsiya is equipped with a 152mm howitzer, based on the D-20 towed howitzer but modified with additional features. It can fire up to 30 rounds in 10 minutes or 75 rounds per hour.

The Akatsiya uses various types of ammunition, including:

  • HE-FRAG OF-540: Weighing 43.5 kg with 5.76 kg of TNT, it reaches a maximum velocity of 655 m/s and a range of 18,500 m.
  • BP-540 HEAT-FS and HE/RAP (High-Explosive Rocket-Assisted Projectile) with a range of 24,000 m.
  • AP-T, illuminating, smoke, incendiary, flechette, and scatterable mines (anti-tank and anti-personnel).
  • Krasnopol laser-designated projectile.

The commander’s cupola allows a full 360º view and includes a hatch with a 7.62 mm PKT machine gun. The vehicle is equipped with infrared night vision, an NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) system, and an infrared searchlight. It also has earthmoving equipment for creating protected positions.

According to publicly available information, the cost of each Akatsiya howitzer is approximately $1.6 million.

