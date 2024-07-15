Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian officials and milbloggers reiterated complaints about poor security around critical infrastructure in rear areas of Russia in response to a July 13 Ukrainian drone strike against an oil depot near Tsimlyansk, Rostov Oblast.
  • The Russian military command may have committed under-equipped units initially intended to act as an operational reserve to combat operations, possibly due to constraints on the Russian defense industrial base (DIB) or efforts to reinforce ongoing Russian grinding assaults in Ukraine.
  • Ukraine signed a series of security agreements and received several aid packages amid and following the July 9-11 NATO summit.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Vovchansk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Avdiivka.
  • Russian State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrei Kartapolov reiterated on July 14 that the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is not planning to demobilize servicemembers that Russia mobilized in Fall 2022 before the end of the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Riley Bailey, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Christina Harward, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
EU’s Michel Blasts Orbán As Row Over Hungary’s Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Intensifies War in Ukraine
EU’s Michel Blasts Orbán As Row Over Hungary’s Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Intensifies
By Euractiv
8h ago
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Policies of Hatred’ – Ukraine at War Update for July 15
Next » Spain Sets New Record with Fourth European Championship Win