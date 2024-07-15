Citing “policies of incitement to hatred,” the Kremlin’s PR team was quick to try to connect the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday to the Joe Biden administration’s foreign policy in Ukraine, and a supposedly bellicose culture in America.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Sunday called out “those who vote in the United States to supply arms” to Kyiv, saying that this stoked “attacks against the Russian president,” as well.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Perhaps it would be better to use this money to fund the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order in the United States?” she wondered aloud.

At a Trump campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania over the weekend, a 20-year-old shooter grazed the candidate’s ear with a bullet before he was killed by authorities, according to early reports of the investigation.

Advertisement

Trump has found natural allies in the Kremlin ever since he failed to extort Kyiv into handing over any compromising information it might have on Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential elections, which Trump lost.

Trump has promised he would end the Russo-Ukrainian war “within 24 hours” if he wins back the presidency, which, AFP wrote, “Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.”

Other Topics of Interest WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol Ukrainian missile forces reportedly launched ATACMS with at least four M39 cluster ballistic missiles at Russian anti-aircraft positions on the outskirts of Mariupol.

Signaling their friendly relationship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he takes Trump’s promises to end the war “very seriously.”

Putin’s Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, appears to have been tasked with sketching a dotted line between US funding for Ukraine’s defense and the assassination attempt.

Peskov said that the Kremlin was not surprised by the 20-year-old Pennsylvania shooter’s actions because of the “atmosphere that has been created around him.”

“After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena – using first legal tools, trials, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit him – it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger.”

Advertisement

“It’s typical for the current administration to solve all issues from the position of force, especially global issues… There are the sanctions this administration loves so much, and political pressure, or even direct use of forceful methods, military force. Now violence has basically become normalized within the country,” Peskov said.

Unable to resist the temptation to somehow draw parallels between the Trump attempt and John F Kennedy’s assassin in 1963, Zakharova added, “When other means of getting rid of a troublesome president are exhausted, good old Lee Harvey Oswald comes into play.”

Widely varying conspiracy theories still swirl about Oswald’s motive in shooting Kennedy in his Dallas motorcade, not the least of which is one that points a finger at the Soviet Union, a year after the Cuban missile crisis brought the world dangerously close to a nuclear confrontation.