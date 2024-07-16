- The Russian Government is developing a system to prevent potential draftees to the Russian military from leaving the country. On 11 July 2024, the Russian independent media organization Meduza reported that the Russian government is implementing an 'information exchange system' between the Ministry of Defence and the Federal Security Service (FSB\ to pass details of potential conscripts to the FSB Border Guard Service and prevent them fleeing the country. Reportedly the system is to be fully functional before the Autumn 2024 draft. Russia carries out two conscription drafts each year, drafting in over 250,000 personnel annually to serve one year of compulsory military service
- Hundreds of thousands of Russians left the country after the announcement of a partial mobilisation in 2022 and these were disproportionately concentrated among the young and highly educated, causing knock on effects to the labour market. The implementation of this system is likely intended to prevent a smaller scale repeat of this during the annual draft cycle, and in the event of a further wave of mobilisation.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 16, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/qBu7ZgL3Tp #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mJSdNzIsT0
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter