Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a Russian coast guard base in occupied Crimea on the night of July 17 to 18.
- European countries continue to display their commitment to Ukraine and unity in the face of Russian aggression.
- Rosgvardia made an unprecedented proposal on July 17 to grant Russian Central Bank leadership the right to carry automatic weapons and handguns.
- Kremlin officials continue to expand the geographic scope of Russia's proposed alternative "Eurasian security architecture."
- The US continues efforts to build out a partnership with Armenia, sparking critical reactions from Kremlin officials.
- Russian forces recently marginally advanced along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and near Kharkiv City, Toretsk, Avdiivka, and Hulyaipole.
- Russian officials continue efforts to expand the Russian Armed Forces' training capacity and address force generation issues.
Authors: Riley Bailey, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Christina Harward, and Frederick W. Kagan.
