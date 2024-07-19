Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a Russian coast guard base in occupied Crimea on the night of July 17 to 18.
  • European countries continue to display their commitment to Ukraine and unity in the face of Russian aggression.
  • Rosgvardia made an unprecedented proposal on July 17 to grant Russian Central Bank leadership the right to carry automatic weapons and handguns.
  • Kremlin officials continue to expand the geographic scope of Russia's proposed alternative "Eurasian security architecture."
  • The US continues efforts to build out a partnership with Armenia, sparking critical reactions from Kremlin officials.
  • Russian forces recently marginally advanced along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and near Kharkiv City, Toretsk, Avdiivka, and Hulyaipole.
  • Russian officials continue efforts to expand the Russian Armed Forces' training capacity and address force generation issues.

Authors: Riley Bailey, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Christina Harward, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

