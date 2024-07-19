The commander of a Russian unit was shot by his own men, according to a newly released intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his father.

“Today I gave a ride to a man in the morning, right after he was wounded. He’s from Krasnodar. He said our commander was killed, a good commander, he took pity on everyone. Eleven bullet wounds,” the man said in an intercepted conversation published by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) on Wednesday evening, July 18.

Asked who shot the Russian commander, the soldier said: “The officers said they shot him, and that was it. No questions. Eleven bullet wounds. He was riddled with holes.”

The father said: “They don’t spare anyone there, you know? Because they believe that they were there [at the front] and that’s it. And no one will know anything, and no one will say anything. The lawlessness continues. That’s why I’m telling you not to fight.”

An argument ensues between the father and son, who tries to convince his father that it’s safe enough to take his phone to the front. But the father disagrees: “Why the f**k are you taking it there for someone to just use... You know?”

In other conversations recently intercepted by HUR, soldiers discuss ways of quitting military service and avoiding further deployment to the front line while in others, civilians worry about being conscripted.

One Russian soldier is overheard on a phone call saying that a portion of Moscow’s battalion defied orders and was currently “idle in the forest, not engaged in combat.”

In another instance, Russian soldiers complain about not being given leave in almost two years and saying that “soon we’ll gather a crowd and head towards Russia.”

Last year, Kyiv Post interviewed Maria [surname withheld], who works for Ukrainian intelligence as a professional eavesdropper. She talked about some of the shocking things she heard.

Russia regularly dismisses the content of intercepted calls published by Ukraine, saying they are fake, a claim Maria denied.

She said: “Yes, they all are real even though they might seem insane. Sometimes I can’t believe the words I’m hearing myself, but we have what we have.”

Kyiv Post has previously reposted intercepted conversations that may violate Kremlin operational security and reveal the morale of Russian soldiers, their families, and ordinary citizens.

