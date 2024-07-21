Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on July 19 and discussed an end-state to the war in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian drones struck a Russian airfield in Rostov Oblast on the night of July 19 to 20.
  • Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continue to use meetings with Kremlin-affiliated milbloggers to attempt to rehabilitate the MoD's image among pro-war Russian ultranationalists and portray Belousov as an effective manager of the MoD.
  • Russian authorities are likely trying to strengthen coercive measures aimed at impressing migrants facing deportation into military service.
  • Spanish authorities arrested three individuals accused of conducting cyberattacks as part of a prominent pro-Russian hacking group that consistently targets Ukraine and NATO states supporting Ukraine.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Vovchansk, Svatove, and Donetsk City.
  • Kremlin-affiliated business-focused outlet Kommersant reported on July 19 that low quality machine parts grounded five Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft.

ISW - map.

Authors: Christina Harward, Riley Bailey, Grace Mappes, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.

