Russia’s total combat casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 21, 2024, amounted to an estimated 566,710, including 1,100 killed and wounded in the past day alone.

That’s according to the General Staffof Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed 8,266 Russian tanks (+9 in the past day), 15,963 (+46) armored fighting vehicles, 15,586 (+44) artillery systems, 1,121 MLR systems, 896 (+1) air defense systems, 362 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,402 (+52) UAVs, 2,401 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 21,036 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,616 (+9) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports on enemy losses are being verified by Ukrainian government. [These numbers are unable to be independently verified by Kyiv Post – ed.]

As Ukrinform reported, referring to a war update from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 22:00 Kyiv time on July 20, a total of 126 combat clashes were recorded along the Ukrainian frontlines, with most of them raging in the Pokrovsk axis.