President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday (28 July) that Turkey might enter Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, though he did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting.

Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country’s defence industry.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in his hometown of Rize.

“There is no reason why we cannot do this … We must be strong so that we can take these steps,” Erdogan added in the televised address.

Advertisement

AK Party representatives did not respond to calls asking for more detail on Erdogan’s comments. Israel did not immediately make any comment.

The president appeared to be referring to past actions by Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey sent military personnel to Libya in support of the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord of Libya.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who heads the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, is backed by Turkey.

Turkey has denied any direct role in Azerbaijan’s military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, but said last year it was using “all means”, including military training and modernisation, to support its close ally.

Turkey's Erdogan Warns Against NATO-Russia Conflict
Other Topics of Interest

Turkey's Erdogan Warns Against NATO-Russia Conflict

Erdogan's comments came as NATO leaders huddled in Washington and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was planning "response measures" to contain the "very serious threat" from the alliance.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Euractiv
Euractiv
Read Next
Was Kamikaze Jet Ski Found Drifting Near Turkey New Ukrainian Weapon? Turkey
Was Kamikaze Jet Ski Found Drifting Near Turkey New Ukrainian Weapon?
By Kyiv Post
22h ago
Ukraine Would Lose a Quarter of its Territory if Ceasefire Called Now Putin
Ukraine Would Lose a Quarter of its Territory if Ceasefire Called Now
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Turkey's Erdogan Warns Against NATO-Russia Conflict NATO
Turkey's Erdogan Warns Against NATO-Russia Conflict
By AFP
Jul. 12
Ukraine Partners With Turkey to Supply Jet Engines, Hopes to Co-Develop Fifth-Gen Fighter Turkey
Ukraine Partners With Turkey to Supply Jet Engines, Hopes to Co-Develop Fifth-Gen Fighter
By Steve Brown
Jul. 10
Sponsored content
« Previous Guerrillas Claim Russian Army Shifts Dozens of Cutting-Edge, Costly T-90 Tanks to St. Petersburg
Next » Ukraine Brings Vintage Machine Guns Out of Storage