Ukraine was once used as the forward repository of weapons and ammunition for the Soviet Union and much of that legacy remains, which Kyiv is putting to good use. Kyiv Post earlier reported how 60-year-old S-125 air defense launchers firing 40-year-old missiles was having success against modern Russian missiles and drones.

Let’s look at two even older weapons that Ukraine’s armed forces are using to good effect on the battlefield in the war with Russia.

RPD light machine gun

The Ruchnoy Pulemyot Degtyaryova (Degtyarov Hand-Held Machine Gun), RPD light machine gun was designed by Vasily Degtyaryov in 1943 and, while some made their way to the battlefield at the tail end of World War II it didn’t go into large-scale production in the Soviet Union until 1953.

It was designed as a replacement for the DP machine gun which had been introduced in the 1920s and was intended to be used as a section support weapon that could be operated by a single soldier.

The RPD was chambered for the 7.62 x 39mm M43 cartridge which became the standard small arms round for the USSR, Warsaw Pact countries and others used by the ubiquitous AK 47 beloved of “freedom fighters” the world over.

It was considered by many to be the grandfather of the general-purpose machine guns (GPMG) medium caliber automatic squad support weapons such as the US M-60, the FN Minimi and the UK L86 light support weapon.

An Australian special forces soldier test fires the RPD light machine gun in Vietnam. Photo: wiki commons

Considered by “aficionados” as a simplistic weapon it is precisely why the RPD has proved popular with armed forces the world over and is still used even after it was replaced by Kalashnikov’s RPK.

It is a gas-operated long-stroke piston weapon that fires from an open bolt and is full auto only. The chamber and barrel are chromed, which is vital because most Soviet-era ammunition is highly corrosive. It has a three-position gas valve which allows the weapon to compensate for the accumulation of dirt, adverse weather and battlefield conditions.

The RPD has an effective firing range of 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) with a firing rate of around 650 rounds a minute and is fed by two non-disintegrating 50-round belts contained in a drum-shaped box magazine.

In Vietnam, US special forces used RPDs with cut-down barrels as an individual close quarter weapon because it was so much lighter than the US M60, the box magazine was less liable to snagging and it had an impressive rate of fire. For those reasons and more, the RPD is now being extensively used by Ukraine forces for trench clearing.

Jonathan Ferguson, keeper of firearms at the UK’s Royal Armories Museum, explains why the 80-year-old machine gun has become a weapon of choice for Ukrainian troops, rather than one born out of necessity: