Overnight mutual drone attacks exercised the air defenses of both Russia and Ukraine, with Kyiv’s drones scoring two hits on energy infrastructure targets within the Russian Federation, several Telegram channels reported.

Drone raid on the power plant in Tomarovka

In the early morning of July 29, drones struck an electrical substation in Tomarovka, in the Belgorod region of Russia after midnight, igniting a large blaze, according to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Astra reported that overnight the Kremlin’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses intercepted and destroyed over three dozen Ukrainian UAVs across multiple regions in Russia: 19 drones in the Kursk region, 9 in Belgorod, 3 in Voronezh, 5 in Bryansk, and 3 in the Leningrad region.

Also overnight, a drone raid hit a substation in Glazunivka in Russia’s Orlovsky region, as Astra reported in a separate post. The local governor said that an anti-aircraft defense system destroyed two UAVs, and a substation was damaged by the attack. There were no casualties reported.

Subsequently, Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also published the alleged results of a drone attack on the power substation in the Belgorod region in his own Telegram channel.

Ukrаiniаn аir defenses claimed they shot down most Shahed UAVs during night raids by Russia

In the early morning hours of July 29, Ukraine’s air defenses claimed it destroyed nine Russian attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type, according to the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF).

Overnight drone raids on July 28- 29 – details

Russia used 10 Shahed-131/136 drones for another raid, launching them from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Additionally, Moscow’s warplanes launched a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided airborne missile from the airspace of the occupied Donetsk region.

“Anti-aircraft missile units and EW [electronic warfare] of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack,” the UAF reported, saying the targets were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.

