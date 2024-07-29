Overnight mutual drone attacks exercised the air defenses of both Russia and Ukraine, with Kyiv’s drones scoring two hits on energy infrastructure targets within the Russian Federation, several Telegram channels reported.

Drone raid on the power plant in Tomarovka

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In the early morning of July 29, drones struck an electrical substation in Tomarovka, in the Belgorod region of Russia after midnight, igniting a large blaze, according to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Astra reported that overnight the Kremlin’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses intercepted and destroyed over three dozen Ukrainian UAVs across multiple regions in Russia: 19 drones in the Kursk region, 9 in Belgorod, 3 in Voronezh, 5 in Bryansk, and 3 in the Leningrad region.