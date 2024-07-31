Ukrainian athletes may not win many Olympic medals in athletics but for 400-meter runner Tetiana Melnyk it is a triumph just to be in Paris.

At times “it seemed there was no point in continuing,” Melnyk told AFP.

The war-torn nation’s hopes of track and field glory lie primarily with high jump world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh when the action gets underway at the Stade de France on Friday.

Melnyk’s athletics career has been more modest but the journey she has taken since Russian tanks rolled over the border in February 2022 would test the mettle of the toughest of competitors.

Ukrainian fencing great Olga Kharlan said on Monday after winning a bronze medal in the sabre: “We (Ukrainians) are showing to all the world that we can fight” and Melnyk would be emblematic of that.

The 29-year-old, competing in her third Olympics, decided to remain in Ukraine after the invasion – her coach and many other athletes left – but it came at a significant cost.

“My family remained in Ukraine, and I felt that I needed to be with them, support them, and our country during this difficult time,” she told AFP.

“I couldn’t leave my loved ones and friends behind.

“Training under such conditions was extremely challenging.

“It was incredibly hard to cope psychologically with the constant threat to life.

“Every day, I woke up to the sounds of explosions and air raid sirens, which meant spending hours in bomb shelters.”

Resilience and strength

“There were times when it seemed there was no point in continuing, as the war had destroyed many of my sports dreams.

“I did consider retiring, and the main reason was my psychological state.

“The war introduced numerous difficulties and challenges that affected me deeply.”

Melnyk said constant explosions, nightly alarms and power cuts caused by Russian attacks on power stations had “created incredibly tough conditions for training and recovery.”

Ultimately, though, she could not desert the sport she had dedicated herself to from childhood.

“I realized I couldn’t give up,” she said.

“Sport became my way of fighting for normalcy and a source of strength.”

Melnyk decided she had to wrench herself away from her family if she was to qualify for Paris. A training camp in Portugal proved crucial.

“I realized that solo training under wartime conditions was too difficult and exhausting both physically and psychologically,” she said.

“I told myself: either I go to this camp, or I end my career.

“Being with other athletes, having support, and participating in joint training sessions was crucial for me.”

Not only did it improve her physical condition, it also gave her a huge boost in the form of moral support from her teammates.

“Therefore, I decided not to retire.”

Now there is such a bounce in her step she plans to carry on after Paris where once again she is in the relay team.

“Qualifying for the Olympics was a huge morale boost for me,” she said.

“Despite all the difficulties, we are fighting not just for medals but for the chance to show the world that no war can break our will to win.

“The Olympics will be a symbol of our resilience and strength.”

It is not, though, as if everything is suddenly sweetness and light, with her country still under daily attack.

“I constantly worry about my loved ones when I’m away at competitions,” she said.

“The constant threat to their lives and safety is a huge source of stress and takes a significant toll on my psychological state.

“Every news report about attacks or danger in Ukraine is hard to process and distracts me from focusing on the competitions.

“What helps me the most is the support from my family, who send me words of encouragement and love.”