Agents of the Atesh partisan movement set fire to a relay cabinet on the rail line that runs through the Kalininsky and Budyonivsky districts of occupied Donetsk, according to a Telegram post on Sunday, August 4.

The guerrillas had identified that the route was an important logistics hub moving ammunition, military equipment, and personnel for Russian forces towards the front line areas of Toretsk and Prohres.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The report identified the sabotage site as having the following coordinates: 48.037500, 37.876028.

“We continue to fight against the occupiers. If your views and ideology align with ours - welcome to our movement!” the Atesh statement read.

Last month, partisans from the same group blew up a railway track near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, which was being used to transport North Korean ammunition.

Advertisement

A representative of the movement told Kyiv Post that the July operation was carried out by a Russian citizen who “had been following our activities for a long time and decided to join the movement.”

According to the spokesperson, the Russian refused any reward, because he was motivated by “ideological reasons.”

“His goal is to stop the criminal war that his country is waging against Ukraine,” the Atesh member said.