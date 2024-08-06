In response to Iran's threats to retaliate for the assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran, Israel has reportedly put its military on high alert in preparation for an attack that may involve not only Iran and the Hezbollah but also Yemeni Houthis and militias in Iraq and Syria. Europe's media speculate on what lies ahead.

Attacks from all sides

The attack could be devastating for Israel, Portugal's Visão warns:

“Iran wants revenge for the humiliation caused by the assassination of the Hamas leader in its capital. To this end, it has mobilised all the groups that it trains, finances, controls and supplies with weapons. ... In Iran's most recent attack, which took place not long ago, 300 (!) missiles and drones of all categories were deployed. ... Tehran has learned its lesson and, rather than going it alone as before, it is instead trying to confuse the Israeli Defence Forces with strikes from all sides.”

What is Iran capable of?

Croatia's Večernji list doubts Tehran's attack potential:

“Iran is going through a turbulent phase in domestic politics because a relatively moderate politician has been elected president. With the previous Israeli attack on Damascus in which two members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed, the revenge was on an unprecedented scale, but there were no major consequences for Israel. ... Only a handful of the swarms of drones managed to penetrate the defence perimeter. This raises questions about Iran's and its proxies' capacities.”

Open warfare too risky

The warnings of a regional war are exaggerated, Turkey's Evrensel believes:

“Iran has a deep-rooted state tradition among the region's oppressive regimes, and is trying to dominate the regional balance of power. It's not so easy for it to risk a regional war, as it is aware that a war with Israel will also be a war with the Western imperialist powers, especially the US. It is precisely for this reason that Iran will prefer to continue its conflict with Israel, which has so far taken the form of 'low-intensity' attrition manoeuvres, at least for the time being.”

Uncontrollable

Finland's Aamulehti warns that the situation could spiral out of control:

“A full-scale war against Israel would completely devastate Iran's already struggling economy. Unfortunately, however, no matter how rational the warring powers may be, neither war nor military action can be controlled one hundred percent. A single missile that gets through the air defences could trigger a wider cycle of destruction than expected. ... Wars can be sparked by mistakes and bad decisions, even if neither party wants one. And once a war has started it is difficult to stop.”

