Russia has allegedly transferred Iskander missile systems and Murmansk-BN electronic warfare systems to Iran, according to Israeli news service Channel 14. The transfer was reportedly carried out using an IL-76 military transport aircraft, which made multiple flights from Russia to Iran.

This move comes amid heightened tensions following threats from Iran to strike Israel in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Defense Express noted that Iran had not previously been known to possess these types of weapons, and there had been no public discussion about their transfer. This suggests that Russian personnel might be accompanying the equipment to operate it, as Iranian specialists are unlikely to have been trained on these systems.

Advertisement

Murmansk-BN systems are designed to suppress satellite navigation and communication over distances up to 5,000 km.

The transfer of the Iskander missile system is significant in light of Iran’s missile needs. The Iskander systems have a range of up to 500 km, but Iran would require missiles with a range of about 1,200 km to reach Israel.

This raises the possibility that Iskander-K systems, with R-500 cruise missiles capable of reaching 1,500 km, might have been included in the transfer.

On Monday, August 5, Iran informed Israel of its preparations for an attack, as reported by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’
Other Topics of Interest

Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’

In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

Katz stated that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called him to convey information received from Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri. Katz did not provide further details.

On the same day, Russia’s former Defense Minister now the secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, has reportedly landed in Tehran to meet top Iranian officials.

As reported by Russian news agency Interfax, Shoigu was set to hold talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad Bagheri, chief of the general staff of the Iranian military.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
Read Next
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Air Defenses
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Russian Sailing Frigate Docks in French Port Despite Sanctions: Source Russia
Russian Sailing Frigate Docks in French Port Despite Sanctions: Source
By AFP
8h ago
Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ War in Ukraine
Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Tuareg Rebels Demand Wagner Mercenaries Be Kicked Out of Africa Wagner
Tuareg Rebels Demand Wagner Mercenaries Be Kicked Out of Africa
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine's Mahuchikh Urges Russian Athletes to Speak Up Against War
Next » Eurotopics: Israel Prepares for Retaliatory Strike