The presumed Democratic nominee for US president, Kamala Harris, selected a Midwestern governor as her running mate on Tuesday. This is likely a good sign for Ukraine and those in America who worry about her opponent’s isolationist tendencies and pro-Kremlin rhetoric.

Harris announced that the vice president candidate on her November ticket would be Minnesota governor Tim Walz, a jovial former high school teacher and football coach from a state with a large Ukrainian diaspora population, who honeymooned in mainland China and has visited President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine.

Unless they have also served in Washington, US governors have no voting record on foreign policy, but they sometimes speak out on such matters. Before becoming a popular second-term governor in Minnesota, Walz served 12 years in the US House of Representatives.

Walz also served for 24 years in the National Guard, specializing in heavy artillery and reaching the rank of command sergeant major, the US Army’s highest rank for enlisted personnel.

Walz met with Zelensky last year and called it “an honor”. While not directly representing US foreign policy, he offered Kyiv “our unwavering support.” He tweeted earlier this year that “Minnesota will continue to support Ukraine as they defend freedom and democracy” and has backed local legislation to divest any state investment in Russia.

In February, Walz set up an agricultural partnership between Minnesota and the Chernihiv region, which share similar climates and farm produce.

The move by Harris, who is ethnically half Jamaican and half South Asian, to pick a middle-aged white man, has been seen by pundits as a way to pull in more white male voters to the Democratic ticket, especially from the northern Midwest. Walz, however, does not represent any of the nearby “purple” swing states that have been crucial in recent presidential elections: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, especially.

President Joe Biden won all of those “Rust Belt” states in 2020, and needed every one of them to do so, and even his home state of Pennsylvania was a close race. Pennsylvania, with 13 million residents, is the nation’s fifth-largest state by population and carries 19 electoral votes, the same as fourth-placed Illinois.

Harris bypassed Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor Joe Shapiro, once seen as a frontrunner, and Michigan’s Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer who asked not to be considered and took herself out of the running.

It could be argued that, of all the potential selections for the Democratic vice presidential slot, Walz provided the strongest voice for Ukraine, standing in stark contrast to Republican pick JD Vance, the senator from Ohio who has railed against US support for Ukraine at every turn.

“It was an honor to hear from President Zelensky firsthand and offer him our unwavering support,” Walz said after his April meeting in Kyiv. “Minnesota is a proud home to many Ukrainian families, and we will continue to welcome and support Ukrainian refugees in our state.”