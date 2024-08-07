Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted a series of cross border raids into Kursk Oblast on August 6.
- Russian milbloggers largely dismissed the supposed Ukrainian raids into Kursk Oblast, and Ukrainian officials have largely yet to comment on the raids.
- Russian Security Council Secretary and former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu heavily overexaggerated Russian advances in Ukraine since mid-June 2024.
- Russian officials continue coordination and military cooperation with Iran ahead of the Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel out of concern for Russian interests in the region. NOTE: a version of this text appears in ISW-CTP's August 6 Iran Update.
- Armenia continues to abstain from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
- Russian forces advanced east of Toretsk.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reportedly issued a formal reply denying a request from the wives of the mobilized Russian personnel to meet with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.
Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, Riley Bailey, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kaganv.
See the original here.
