Due to repair work on the Polish side of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, delays are expected for both passenger and cargo traffic until at least Sept. 12, when preliminary work is planned to end.

Repair work is being carried out at the Ukraine entry point to for passenger traffic, as well as cargo parking lots in both directions, according to the Ukrainian European Pravda news outlet, citing the press service of Ukraine’s State Border Service.

The Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, located in the Lviv region, is one of nine crossing points between linking Ukraine with Poland.

Information on the expected waiting time will be available on the websites of Ukraine’s State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Polish Border Service.