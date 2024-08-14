Due to repair work on the Polish side of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, delays are expected for both passenger and cargo traffic until at least Sept. 12, when preliminary work is planned to end.

Repair work is being carried out at the Ukraine entry point to for passenger traffic, as well as cargo parking lots in both directions, according to the Ukrainian European Pravda news outlet, citing the press service of Ukraine’s State Border Service.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, located in the Lviv region, is one of  nine crossing points between linking Ukraine with Poland.

Information on the expected waiting time will be available on the websites of Ukraine’s State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Polish Border Service.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian Trains to Warsaw, Chelm Partially Affected by Extended Repair Until Sept. 30 Ukraine
Ukrainian Trains to Warsaw, Chelm Partially Affected by Extended Repair Until Sept. 30
By Kyiv Post
20h ago
Polish Net Exports to Ukraine Have Surged 80% Since Russian Invasion Ukraine
Polish Net Exports to Ukraine Have Surged 80% Since Russian Invasion
By TVP World
1d ago
Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, Politics and Ukraine War in Ukraine
OPINION: Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, Politics and Ukraine
By Michał Kujawski
Aug. 5
Hungarian Minister Accuses Polish Counterpart of Lying Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine War in Ukraine
Hungarian Minister Accuses Polish Counterpart of Lying Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine
By Euractiv
Jul. 31
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘I Fear Simple Solutions in Complex Conditions’ – Head of Ukraine’s Central Bank
Next » Oleksandr Syrsky: The Ukrainian General Overseeing Kursk Incursion