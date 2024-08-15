Ukraine’s stunning incursion into Russia has flipped the script on Putin, whose country has been carrying out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022.

On Aug. 6, the Russian military was caught flat-footed when thousands of Ukrainian troops crossed the border into Russia, took dozens of settlements, and took hundreds of Russian soldiers prisoners in the largest attack on Russia since World War II.

From the single deadliest missile strike on the Russian military since 2022 to Moscow’s protestations at the UN, Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac catches you up on some things to know.

Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac is the Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as the Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as the Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
