Ukraine’s stunning incursion into Russia has flipped the script on Putin, whose country has been carrying out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022.

On Aug. 6, the Russian military was caught flat-footed when thousands of Ukrainian troops crossed the border into Russia, took dozens of settlements, and took hundreds of Russian soldiers prisoners in the largest attack on Russia since World War II.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

From the single deadliest missile strike on the Russian military since 2022 to Moscow’s protestations at the UN, Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac catches you up on some things to know.