Sources from within the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post that its cyber specialists had successfully launched an attack against Russian TV servers, which caused regular programming on several TV channels to be replaced by videos giving details of the war in Ukraine.

“HUR ‘hacked’ Russian television and exposed the reality of the war [to its people],” the source said.

According to the HUR, its video was aired three times during prime time on Russian channels such as Pervouralsk, Evraziya 360, and Pervyj Kanal TV, among others. Some of the targeted channels are owned by local oligarch Andrey Komarov.