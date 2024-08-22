Sources from within the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post that its cyber specialists had successfully launched an attack against Russian TV servers, which caused regular programming on several TV channels to be replaced by videos giving details of the war in Ukraine.

HUR ‘hacked’ Russian television and exposed the reality of the war [to its people],” the source said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the HUR, its video was aired three times during prime time on Russian channels such as Pervouralsk, Evraziya 360, and Pervyj Kanal TV, among others. Some of the targeted channels are owned by local oligarch Andrey Komarov.

Russian cyber security experts tried to resolve the situation, but their actions inadvertently led to the shutdown of these nine Russian TV channels: Evraziya 360, Evraziya Pervyj Kanal, Pervouralsk TV, Luhansk 24, Pervyi Respublikanskyi, SpB, Oplot, TV-3, and First Russian.

Advertisement

“These countermeasures were not enough to prevent HUR’s cyber specialists from maintaining access to the television companies’ servers,” the source added.

As a result, several TV channels were forced to halt their broadcasts for an extended period, which was met with public complaints from their viewers. By Thursday morning, Aug. 22, only two, Evraziya 360 and TV-3, had managed to partially resume normal service, while the others remained off the air.

Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Blast, Set Ablaze Russian Military Airfield Fuel, Ammo Dumps
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Blast, Set Ablaze Russian Military Airfield Fuel, Ammo Dumps

Two Russian Air Force attack squadrons are deployed to an air base near the southern city of Kalach-Na-Donu. Fires were still burning and touching off detonations 12 hours after the strike.

Lat month, a Ukrainian Intelligence cyber operation successfully hacked Russia’s banking and payment systems, causing widespread disruption. The cyberattack, which began on July 23, severely impacted payment systems, mobile banking apps, public transport payments, and more.

Major banks like Alfa-Bank, Sberbank, and Tinkoff experienced significant outages, while mobile operators and internet providers across Russia reported service interruptions.

On July 15, HUR, in collaboration with a volunteer hacker community, targeted around 100 Russian web resources, focusing on companies supporting Russian state agencies involved in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
Read Next
Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk War in Ukraine
Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk
By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
They Protect Our Sky - Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces Want a Special Day Zelensky
OPINION: They Protect Our Sky - Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces Want a Special Day
By Kostiantyn Horbachev
6h ago
Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Blast, Set Ablaze Russian Military Airfield Fuel, Ammo Dumps Drones
Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Blast, Set Ablaze Russian Military Airfield Fuel, Ammo Dumps
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
India's Modi Urges Peace Ahead of Ukraine Visit War in Ukraine
India's Modi Urges Peace Ahead of Ukraine Visit
By AFP
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia’s New Gas Pipeline to China Reportedly Falls Through
Next » Russia Installs Concrete Shelters in Kursk Cities Amid Kyiv Offensive