Kyiv Post's Jason Smart was the only Ukrainian news reporter invited to attend the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Kyiv on Friday morning.

Modi generated controversy in Ukraine after visiting Moscow last month. During the Prime Minister's meetings with Press Vladimir Putin, Russia carried out a deadly missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital that killed dozens.

Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Modi had generated controversy due to his support for Hindu nationalism. In 2002, Modi was accused of having condoned violence against Muslims during the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Independent analysis has indicated that the riots killed up to 2,000 people.

Modi's alleged role in the Gujarat Riots led to him being visa-banned by the US, UK, and EU. The ban was, however, rescinded by the time that Modi became Prime Minister.

It is believed that Modi is in Kyiv to discuss ideas for peace talks with Pres. Zelensky.

Video and reporting: Jason Jay Smart

Jason Jay Smart, Ph.D., is a political adviser who has lived and worked in Ukraine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Latin America. Due to his work with the democratic opposition to Pres. Vladimir Putin, Smart was persona non grata, for life, by Russia in 2010. His websites can be found at www.JasonJaySmart.com / www.AmericanPoliticalServices.com / fb.com/jasonjaysmart / Twitter: @OfficeJJSmart
