Ukraine has become a global leader in military drone and electronic warfare technologies, surpassing Russia, which has lost its edge in the 30 months since its full-scale invasion, according to Forbes.

During its 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea, Russia used drones and electronic warfare effectively to disrupt Ukrainian communications and target positions. At the time, Russia led in these technologies, but as its full-scale invasion has ground on, it has lost the advantage.

Ukraine has successfully emerged as a leader by rapidly advancing and deploying superior drones and electronic warfare systems, gaining a significant edge on the battlefield.

Recent successes in the Kursk region serve to highlight Ukraine’s military prowess. Its forces have been using electronic warfare to neutralize Russian drones and then deploy their own to locate and strike Russian positions. Ground units have followed up to secure the area, systematically making steady progress. This approach has left Russian forces struggling to respond.

In contrast, Russia’s capabilities have declined. Initially, it used tactics similar to those from the 2014 annexation and expanded the use of loitering munitions like Lancet and Shahed drones. Whilst its electronic warfare systems were initially effective, they now face diminishing impact as Ukraine adopts newer technologies and tactics.

Forbes reports that Ukraine’s technological edge comes from integrating both commercial and defense sectors. Over 200 Ukrainian companies now produce military drones, and 50 focus on electronic warfare systems thanks to a shift from commercial tech to military applications.

Despite Russia’s historical expertise, it struggles with large-scale production and relies on outdated Soviet-era equipment. Its defense industry is also hindered by trade embargoes and limited production capabilities, focusing more on foreign sales rather than cutting-edge equipment.

Whilst Ukraine benefits from a steady influx of new Western technologies, enhancing its development and production capabilities, Russia faces significant shortages, even with supplies from China and Iran.

The competition in drone and electronic warfare has been crucial during the course of the war, and Ukraine’s ability to quickly innovate and deploy advanced systems has allowed it to gain the vital upper hand.