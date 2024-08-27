Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (DPSU) said it did not detect troop or equipment movements near the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Andriy Demchenko, the DPSU’s spokesperson, said on television that Ukraine maintains control over the border and detected no “non-standard situations.”

“Fortunately, the situation on the border with Belarus has not undergone any changes recently. All components of the Defense Forces of our country fully control the entire length of the state border with Belarus.

“We have not recorded any non-standard situations that would arise directly on our border. At the same time, we do not record that there are movements of equipment or personnel of the army of Belarus in the immediate vicinity of the border,” Demchenko said, as reported by Ukrinform.

However, Demchenko said Ukraine is aware of the risks posed by Belarus, whose territory was used by Russia to launch its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and cautioned Minsk to “soberly [assess] the situation.”

“We understand that the Russian Federation can put pressure on Belarus to join the war against our country on a larger scale. Therefore, we must be ready for the development of any [situation] and at any moment have appropriate defense structures directly on the border, as well as fortification structures on the border.

“But we hope that Belarus soberly assesses the situation and will not give in to pressure from the Russian Federation,” Demchenko added.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to warn Minsk against “unfriendly actions” after it received reports from Ukrainian intelligence that Belarus was “concentrating a significant number of personnel… in the Gomel region near Ukraine’s northern border under the guise of exercises.”

“We warn Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under Moscow’s pressure, and we urge its armed forces to cease unfriendly actions and withdraw forces away from Ukraine’s state border to a distance greater than the firing range of Belarus’s systems,” the statement read.