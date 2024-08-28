Many Russians seem to be satisfied with the current state of affairs in their country. According to a July survey by the Levada Center, only 12% of participants expressed dissatisfaction with their lives—a record low in the history of the survey.

Denis Volkov, the director of the Levada Center, explained that most Russians have adapted to the war in Ukraine and sanctions mainly because they are not directly involved and can continue their everyday lives.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He added that unless another mobilization occurs, the situation is unlikely to change dramatically.

Details from the survey show that 54% of respondents are satisfied with their lives, which nearly matches the April 2023 peak of 55%.

Satisfaction is higher among young people under 24 (75%), those who believe the country is on the right track (63%), and supporters of President Vladimir Putin (59%).

Advertisement

In contrast, Russians aged 55 and over (48%), those struggling financially (34%), those who think the country is heading in the wrong direction (27%), and those who do not support Putin (21%) are less satisfied with their lives.

Confidence in the future is also strong, with 66% of respondents feeling secure. The survey indicates that most Russians rely on family support and past experiences to maintain a positive outlook.

The recent increase in opposition repression and the Ukrainian cross-border offensive in the Kursk region are unlikely to alter how Russians view their lives significantly, Volkov suggested.

Other Topics of Interest F-16s Strengthen Ukraine’s Air Defense, Prove Effective in Downing Russian Missiles Ukraine will use F-16s for air defense, freeing up other aircraft for missile strikes on ground targets like those in Kursk, according to Russian military experts.

He noted that the authorities seem to be avoiding actions that would require active participation from ordinary citizens, as the partial mobilization in 2022 caused widespread shock and stress due to its uncertain scope.

Historically, the highest level of dissatisfaction recorded by the Levada Center was in 1992 when two-thirds of respondents were unhappy with their lives.