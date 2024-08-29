Following the extensive attack on large areas of Ukraine by Russian missiles and drones, the Nato-Ukraine Council met on Wednesday. The Nato states pledged greater support for Kyiv but were still unable to agree on lifting the remaining restrictions on using Western weapons against Russia. Russia launched the attacks in response to Kyiv's offensive in Kursk and is also advancing further in the Donetsk region.

Targets in Russia must not be taboo

The red line for the use of certain weapons must be dropped once and for all, German Welt newspaper demands:

“The time has come for Kyiv's partners to authorise it to attack (exclusively) military targets in Russia with long-range Western weapons. Airfields where Russian fighter jets are stationed. Depots where missiles are stored. So far the Ukrainian army has only attacked targets deeper in Russia with drones of its own production. The Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by the UK or Atacms ballistic missiles from the US have so far been subject to restrictions. ... The Ukrainian government has been calling for an end to this for a long time. And today, at the latest, it has the best arguments on its side.”

A dangerous assessment

Greek Proto Thema fears a further escalation of the war:

“Zelensky has been quick to state in recent days that the Ukrainian advance in Kursk proves that Putin's 'red lines' are a 'bluff' and that Western partners should therefore help Ukraine by all means and lift the restrictions on the use of weapons systems against Russia. This is an extremely dangerous assessment that could trap the West in a direct conflict with Russia, with unpredictable global dimensions and consequences. Because although Zelensky takes into account the fact that there has not yet been a substantial and decisive response from Moscow, this does not mean that Russia and Vladimir Putin will not respond.”

Making civilians buckle

Russia is trying to break the Ukrainians' fighting spirit, observes columnist Pierre Haski in French France Inter:

“Ukraine has undoubtedly improved its position compared to the beginning of the year, when its army simply lacked ammunition. But the race between the Russians and Ukrainians on the various battlefields has not yet been won, especially if the possibility of a negotiated settlement prevails. The morale of the civilian population, shelled by Russian missiles and drones, is undoubtedly part of the equation: Vladimir Putin is subjecting them to endless torment to make them give in.”

Failed retaliation

Moscow cannot chalk up its counterattack as a success, Italian La Stampa explains:

“The Kremlin's retaliation for the penetration of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory was expected, and loudly invoked by Russian politicians and propagandists. Not only to satisfy public opinion at home, but also to gauge the political and military scale of the Russian response. The result, however, does not seem to elicited much enthusiasm, at least judging by the cautious silence of the Kremlin's communications chiefs. Of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched, most - 102 and 99 respectively - were shot down by the Ukrainian air defence.”

A dangerous game

Kyiv may have miscalculated, French L'Humanité warns:

“While the Ukrainian plan initially seemed to work rather well, the tactical objective is still far from being achieved – and this has the greatest practical consequences. Not only has Moscow not redeployed its forces, but its offensive in the east is intensifying and Pokrovsk is now on the verge of falling. It seems as if Putin, like Zelensky, is now daring to play a dangerous game: to try to break through the front in the Donbass in order to force the Ukrainian army to regroup and thus end its offensive on Kursk. ... By bombing energy complexes in several regions, Moscow is also clearly signalling that the war will not end before winter.”

Put Putin in his place

It is in the EU's interests to have a strong Ukraine, argues Spanish El Mundo:

“The war has been raging for two and a half years now, which shows that neither side will be able to achieve absolute victory. This is why both Kyiv and Moscow - whose losses are three times as high as those of Ukraine (500,000 lives according to some sources) are vying for the upper hand in potential talks. Kursk has scuppered Putin's plans to dictate the terms of peace for the time being. ... A unique opportunity for Kyiv to strengthen its position in favour of a just peace that would prevent Putin from launching imperialist aggression within the EU's borders in the future. This is a genuine threat for which the EU must brace itself.”

