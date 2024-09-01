The Public Opinion Foundation, a Russian state-owned polling institution, published a poll on Aug.30 that it conducted on Aug. 25 showing that 28 percent of respondents expressed outrage or dissatisfaction with the actions of Russian authorities over the past month.

This is up from 25 percent and 18 percent in polls that the Public Opinion Foundation conducted on Aug. 11 and July 28, respectively.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Respondents to the Public Opinion Foundation poll have not expressed such high dissatisfaction since polling conducted in November 2022, following the first month of the deeply unpopular partial mobilization in Russia.

The Russian state-owned Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) noted that Putin's approval rating fell by 3.5 percent to 73.6 percent between Aug. 12 and 18 — a record fall in Putin's approval rating, even among Kremlin pollsters, since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.