Russia experienced its largest drone assault since the full-scale invasion began, with 158 Ukrainian drones targeting multiple regions, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The true number of drones may be even higher, as suggested by reports from regional authorities.

A local official in the Moscow region said three drones had tried to hit the Kashira coal-fired power station.

"There were no victims nor damages," he said, adding that electricity was still reaching clients "correctly".

However, the footage filmed by the residents suggest that the drone attack caused explosions and fire at the power plant.

Russian news agencies also reported a fire at the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnya; videos from the site also suggested a drone strike on the oil depot. In spite of this, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there was "no damage or casualties".

Later, footage surfaced online showing a helicopter assisting in extinguishing a fire at the refinery. The fire had reportedly been classified as a level 5 incident, indicating the highest level of difficulty.

In the Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said: "The glass of three residential buildings in Belgorod was damaged. In one private residence, a utility building was completely destroyed."

Another fire broke out at a Konakovo power plant in the Tver region. The Konakovo GRES is one of the largest power plants in the Central part of Russia, the 8th largest thermal power plant in the country.

In addition to the power plant, a gas storage facility several kilometres from the GRES caught fire, local channels reported. According to the authorities, the electricity and gas supply to residents was not disrupted.

According to the Ministry of Defense, drones were shot down over 15 regions, with the highest concentrations in the Kursk (46), Bryansk (34), and Voronezh (28) regions. Despite the defense measures, the attacks resulted in critical infrastructure fires.

The barrage comes just days after Ukraine's energy infrastructure was targeted by over 200 Russian drones and missiles in one of the biggest such attacks.

It is also nearly a month since Ukraine went on the offensive in Russia's Kursk region, even as Russian troops continue their steady advance in eastern Ukraine.

Both sides have targeted energy infrastructure since Russia began its campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

The scale of these recent strikes suggests a significant escalation in Ukraine's drone capabilities, matching the intensity of Russia's own air assaults on Ukrainian territory.

Local authorities confirmed that no disruptions in electricity or gas supplies occurred despite the damage, but the incidents have heightened tensions and raised questions about the security of critical infrastructure in Russia.