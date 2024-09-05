Mongolian police detained protestors on Tuesday, Sept. 3, near Ulaanbaatar’s Government Palace upon Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s official visit to the country.

Videos circulating on the internet show local protestors unfurling a long Ukrainian flag on an empty street, some holding anti-war placards and banners addressing Putin as a war criminal, before they were surrounded by local police and later arrested.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to AP News, the incident took place “behind barriers as Putin and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa walked up the red-carpeted steps of the Government Palace and bowed toward a statue of Genghis Khan.”

The publication added that other protestors “a few blocks west of the square” disbanded upon hearing the arrests.

Advertisement

Putin’s visit, at the invitation of Khurelsukh, marked the first time Putin set foot in an International Criminal Court (ICC) member state.

The ICC had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alongside Russia’s children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, in March 2023 for their role in illegally deporting Ukrainian children. Mongolia has refused to honor the arrest warrant, citing the country’s reliance on Russian energy.

AP News said Putin and Khurelsukh discussed energy and infrastructure projects in Mongolia, such as “agreements on a power plant upgrade in Ulaanbaatar and on the supply of Russian aviation fuel to Mongolia,” as well as plans to develop the rail system between the two. Mongolia’s railways serve as a transit between China and Russia.

$54K Annual Income: Russia Launches Mass Recruitment Campaign
Other Topics of Interest

$54K Annual Income: Russia Launches Mass Recruitment Campaign

Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kursk, Russia, War in Ukraine, Russian Armed Forces, Putin

It made no mention of Power of Siberia 2, a proposed trans-Mongolian gas pipeline linking northeast China and Russia that reportedly fell through.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Mongolia for failing to fulfill its obligation to arrest Putin and vowed “consequences” for the Asian nation.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Putin Backs Harris for US President, With Wry Smile US
Putin Backs Harris for US President, With Wry Smile
By AFP
1d ago
Eurotopics: No Arrest - Putin Visits Mongolia War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: No Arrest - Putin Visits Mongolia
By Eurotopics
1d ago
$54K Annual Income: Russia Launches Mass Recruitment Campaign War in Ukraine
$54K Annual Income: Russia Launches Mass Recruitment Campaign
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Mongolia-Russia Relations – A Bloody Friendship Putin
ANALYSIS: Mongolia-Russia Relations – A Bloody Friendship
By Leo Chiu
Sep. 3
Sponsored content
« Previous Putin Backs Harris for US President, With Wry Smile
Next » Dutch Boost Arms Spending to Face 'Ruthless Russian Aggression'