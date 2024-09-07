Three men between the ages of 24 and 69 were killed by Russian artillery shelling in the Donetsk region town of Kostyantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on his Telegram Saturday afternoon.

A high-rise building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, six cars and three power lines were also damaged, he said.

Three other people received minor injuries and received medical assistance, Filashkin added.

Kostyantynivka had been an industrial town of about 70,000 people before Russia’s full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022.

In August, Ukrainian officials issued a compulsory evacuation of families with children due to the city’s proximity to the front line.

