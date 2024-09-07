Video shows flame visible from a distance of several miles after Ukrainian drone reportedly dove or fell into an ammunition and equipment depot near the Russian city of Voronezh setting off a chain of loud explosions.

The warehouse was “demilitarized” by Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones, a source in Ukrainian intelligence told Kyiv Post in a written statement.

“At the moment, four sources of powerful fire and continuous detonation of ammunition have been recorded at the facility, which continues,” the source said.

According to the source, the Russians had been using the warehouse and equipment, located in the village of Soldatskoye, to transfer materiel to Ukraine.

Russian anti-air defense systems “detected and neutralized a drone” early on Saturday morning over the western part of the region, under 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Ukraine, Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

“No one was injured” but when the drone fell, it sparked a large fire “that spread to explosive devices and caused them to detonate,” Gusev said.

Local authorities are reportedly evacuating residents.

“The Security Service of Ukraine continues systematic work to create a demilitarized zone in the regions of Russia adjacent to Ukraine. Military airfields, ammunition depots and infrastructure facilities that work for the war in Ukraine are legitimate targets,” the source said.