Russia said on Saturday it had seized another village in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s troops are continuing to advance. 

The defense ministry said Russian forces “have liberated the village of Kalynove” in the Donetsk region, which lies around 25 km (16 miles) southeast of the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk, held by Kyiv’s forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian troops have been advancing on Pokrovsk for months and Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of children from the city.

Moscow has claimed to have captured a string of villages in the area, even as it struggles to fight off a major Ukrainian counterattack into its own western Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s “primary objective” in the conflict was to capture the entire Donbas region – which consists of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Advertisement

Moscow claimed to have annexed them, along with the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in 2022, months after it launched its full-scale military offensive and despite not having full control over them.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Three Men Killed in Russian Shelling of Kostyantynivka, Governor Says War in Ukraine
Three Men Killed in Russian Shelling of Kostyantynivka, Governor Says
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Lviv Mourns Mother, Three Daughters Killed in Russian Strike War in Ukraine
Lviv Mourns Mother, Three Daughters Killed in Russian Strike
By AFP
19h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 6 September 2024 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 6 September 2024
By Kyiv Post
20h ago
Zelensky Pushes for Promised Weapons as Russia Advances War in Ukraine
Zelensky Pushes for Promised Weapons as Russia Advances
By AFP
20h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kyiv Calls on Iran to Not Transfer Ballistic Missiles to Russia
Next » US Intel Finds Russia’s RT Trying to Push Americans to Trump – Reuters Reports