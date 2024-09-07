Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Iran that there would be “devastating consequences” for Ukrainian-Iranian relations should Iran go forward with a transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, as has been reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the provision of arms to the Russian Federation is part of the deepening of the strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

Ukraine said that Russian and Iranian deepening military and technological cooperation poses serious security threats for Ukraine, Europe, the Middle East and the world.

“We call on the world community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow for the protection of international peace and security,” the statement reads.

Ukraine asked Iran to prove statements by made by Iranian political leadership that it is not involved with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For more than two years now, Ukrainians have been suffering daily from Russian attacks involving Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The ISW said that Iran seeks to obtain economic and military benefits from cooperation with the Russian Federation – particularly money for its economy and for Su-35 fighters.

Iranian leaders are also interested in Russia’s support for the modernization of its cyber-power and missile and space programs.

It’s been a devastating week of Russian missile strikes for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, seven people died in a rare Russian missile attack on the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

And strikes on a military training facility in the central city of Poltava killed 55 people on Tuesday, one of the deadliest single air attacks of the invasion.