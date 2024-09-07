Russia’s state media outlet RT is using American and other media personalities to persuade American voters to choose Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, a US intelligence official told a briefing on alleged foreign interference, Reuters news reported Friday.

The US government charged two RT employees on Wednesday with money laundering who were attempting to hire an American firm to produce content to sway voters to vote for Trump.

“RT has built and used networks of US and other Western personalities to create and disseminate Russia-friendly narratives," Reuters cites the official saying.

"These actors among others are supporting Moscow's efforts to influence voter preferences in favor of the former president [Trump] and diminish the prospects of the vice president [Harris].”

The Reuters article comes amid a broader push by the US government to fight foreign interference in American elections.

According to Reuters, the US hasn’t reported finding evidence of a significant push by the Chinese to influence the presidential election, although they often try to influence local elections. Meanwhile, the Iranians are becoming more active in seeking to influence US elections.

Russia, Iran, China, and RT all deny that they are trying to influence American elections, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has even publicly claimed that he is a Harris supporter.