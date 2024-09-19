The Russian government has unveiled the test version of a new electronic summons registry, operational in three regions. According to Novaya Gazeta, the site is currently in its trial phase and is scheduled for full-scale launch on Nov. 1.

The website provides details on how electronic summonses are issued. Once a summons is added to the registry, it is considered served after seven days. All Russian citizens listed in the registry are automatically banned from leaving the country.

Individuals subject to military service will be notified of new entries in the registry via the Gosuslugi service – a digital platform that provides online access to Russian government services. Individuals can request an extract to determine if they are listed.

Failure to comply with a summons by not appearing at the military enlistment office within 20 days of the specified date triggers additional prohibitions. These include:

A ban on operating vehicles

Restrictions on registering law firms, transport, and real estate

Ineligibility to receive loans

The government describes these measures as "temporary," with a promise to lift them "within a day" of the individual's appearance at the military enlistment office.

The registry is currently being tested in the Ryazan and Sakhalin regions, as well as in the Republic of Mari El.

The website's domain is directly connected to the Gosuslugi public service platform and registered to RT LABS LLC, the developer of this service. The registry was created with the help of several Russian agencies, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and the Ministry of Defense, which oversees the registry.

Electronic summonses are used for various purposes, such as updating military records, sending individuals to their service locations, or for medical examinations.

Putin’s troop demand

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to boost active troop numbers by 180,000, bringing the total to 1.5 million, in part due to alleged “threats” along its borders.

The decree, effective Dec. 1, stipulates that Russia’s armed forces should be increased to a total of 2.4 million troops, with 1.5 million on active duty.

The increase, if realized, would see the Russian military become the second largest in the world by active troop numbers after China.

Putin had previously increased staffing levels to 2.2 million, with 1.3 million being military personnel in December 2023.

The Russian Defense Ministry at the time attributed this increase to a supposed rise in threats related to the “Special Military Operation” and NATO expansion.

This time, the Defense Ministry stated that this expansion would be met by “citizens expressing a desire to serve under contract” and that there would be no significant increase in conscription or mobilization.